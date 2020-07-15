Chef Joey Maggiore from The Maggiore Group shares a simple recipe for chicken caprese.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded thin
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 2 cups all-purpose flour, seasoned with salt and pepper
• 4 large eggs, beaten with 2 tablespoons water and seasoned with salt and pepper
• 2 cups Italian breadcrumbs
• 1 cup vegetable oil or pure olive oil
• Tomato Sauce, recipe follows
• 1 fresh mozzarella, medium sliced
• 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan
• Fresh basil torn, for garnish
• 1 cup white wine
• 3 cups tomato herb sauce
• 1 cup Chicken stock
• 2 5x6 tomato’s
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper.
Dredge each breast in the flour and tap off excess, then dip in the egg and let excess drip off, then dredge on both sides in the bread.
Heat oil over high heat until almost smoking.
Add 2 chicken breasts to the pan and cook until golden brown on both sides,
Remove oil & add shallots & butter, brown then add cup of white wine, let reduce.
Add 1/2 cup chicken stock and cover the breast with tomato herb sauce
Add sliced tomatoes & the slices of the mozzarella, salt and pepper.
Bake in the oven until the chicken is cooked through and the cheese is melted, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Remove from the oven and garnish with basil.