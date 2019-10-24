Chef Christopher from the Wrigley Mansion shares a delicious recipe for a chicken breast with mushrooms.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 boneless chicken breast halves, with skin
• Salt and freshly ground pepper
• 8 ounces of unsalted butter
• 2 garlic cloves
• 2 finely chopped shallots
• 1 pounds assorted wild mushrooms
• 4 ounces of cream
• 4 ounces of brown chicken stock
• 2 tablespoons of minced chives
• 1 cup dry white wine
• 4 tablespoon of vegetable oil
• sprig of fresh thyme
• 8 ounces of heirloom tomatoes
INSTRUCTIONS
Season chicken and brown with oil and 2 oz of butter on both sides.
When golden brown place frying pan in oven at 350 degrees and cook till done about 10 minutes, during the last 5 minutes add tomatoes and mushrooms.
When down remove chicken, tomatoes and mushrooms and keep warm.
Remove oil from pan and return to stove top and add garlic, thyme and shallots and cook over low heat till shallots are tender then deglaze with white wine.
Reduce wine by 2/3 then add stock and cream and reduce till you get a sauce constituency.
Then whisk-in remaining butter and season to taste.