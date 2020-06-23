Chef Joey Maggiore from The Maggoire Group shares a recipe full of flavor for a great meal.

INGREDIENTS

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil,

• 2 large chicken breast

• 3/4 pound fresh mild or hot Italian sausages

• 3/4 pound large mushrooms, quartered

• 1 cup red & yellow bell peppers

• 1 cup white onions sliced

• 3 garlic cloves

• 1/2 cup white wine

• 1 cup tomato sauce

• 1 cup chicken broth

• Salt & pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and dust with flour.

Add chicken and sausages to skillet.

Sauté until brown, add garlic , peppers , onions & mushrooms to skillet.

Sauté until brown.

Add the white wine & reduce down , then add the chicken broth , tomato sauce salt & pepper .

Cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook until sauce is reduced and chicken is cooked through.

Recommended for you