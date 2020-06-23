Chef Joey Maggiore from The Maggoire Group shares a recipe full of flavor for a great meal.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil,
• 2 large chicken breast
• 3/4 pound fresh mild or hot Italian sausages
• 3/4 pound large mushrooms, quartered
• 1 cup red & yellow bell peppers
• 1 cup white onions sliced
• 3 garlic cloves
• 1/2 cup white wine
• 1 cup tomato sauce
• 1 cup chicken broth
• Salt & pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and dust with flour.
Add chicken and sausages to skillet.
Sauté until brown, add garlic , peppers , onions & mushrooms to skillet.
Sauté until brown.
Add the white wine & reduce down , then add the chicken broth , tomato sauce salt & pepper .
Cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook until sauce is reduced and chicken is cooked through.