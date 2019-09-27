Chef Jennifer Russo from The Market and Jennifer's Catering shares a recipe for wonderful cheesy smashed potatoes great with any meal.
INGREDIETNS
• 3 pounds of baby Yukon gold potatoes
• 1/4 cup of sour cream
• 1/4 cup of heavy cream
• 1 stick of melted butter
• 2 cups of shredded Cheddar
• 3 tablespoons chives, chopped or snipped
• Salt and black pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut potatoes in half and place in a pot and cover with water and bring to a boil.
When water boils, add the potatoes and some salt, 2 big pinches, and boil for 10 minutes or until tender.
Drain and return potatoes to the hot pot.
Smash potatoes with masher and combine with sour cream, heavy cream, melted butter and cheese.
When cheese melts into potatoes, add chives and salt and pepper and re-smash. Taste the potatoes and adjust seasonings.