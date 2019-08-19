Owner and Chef Maggie Norris of Whisked Away Cooking School shares an easy recipe for a fun size breakfast bit.
INGREDIENTS
• 12 eggs (I use 1 small carton of egg whites and 2 whole eggs)
• 1/2 pound of chicken sausage removed from casings
• 1/2 of red bell pepper, small dice
• 1 cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese
• 1 teaspoon of Kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly oil a 12-cup muffin tin.
In a small skillet over medium high heat, add oil. Get the oil hot and then add the red pepper. Sauté until softened.
Remove from the pan and transfer to a small bowl to cool. Add the chicken sausage to the same pan. Brown sausage and cook until it is no longer pink.
In a large bowl, add eggs, red pepper, salt and pepper. Transfer to a 4-cup liquid measuring cup.
Pour equal amounts of egg in each cup. Add a little bit of cheese and sausage to the center of each cup, making sure the ingredients sink a little bit.
Place in the preheated oven and cook about 15 minutes until puffed and cooked through. Let cool in pan. They will deflate while they are cooling- that’s okay.
Transfer to a glass food container and cover with a lid. When ready to eat, reheat in microwave for about 30 seconds.
They will keep for a few days in the fridge. These also freeze well.