Owner and Chef Christopher Collins of The Collins Small Batch Kitchen shares a fabulous side dish of charred brussels sprouts.
INGREDIENTS
for balsamic reduction
•2 cups of balsamic vinegar
for candied bacon
• 8 slices of bacon
• 1/4 cup of brown sugar
for low n slow garlic
• 1 cup of peeled garlic
• 1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil
for brussels sprouts
• 1/4 cup grapeseed oil
• 4 cups brussels, halved, stem removed
• 8 ounces of Candied Bacon
• 8-12 pieces Low N’ Slow Garlic
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 1 tablespoon of balsamic reduction
• Freshly cracked pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
for balsamic reduction
In a medium pot, bring vinegar to boil, turn down to simmer and reduce to 1/2 a cup.
for candied bacon
In a large bowl, combine sugar and bacon, making sure each slice is evenly coated on both sides.
Arrange bacon on parchment lined sheet pan (and top with any brown sugar that remains in the bowl)
And bake at 325 degrees for approximately 20-25 minutes, rotating pan once.
for roasted low n slow garlic
Mix together
for charred brussels sprouts
Add grapeseed oil to hot cast iron pan.
Pan Fry brussels sprouts for 3-4 minutes, constantly shaking pan.
With 20 seconds left add low n’ slow garlic.
Remove brussels sprouts & low n’ slow garlic from cast iron and gently shake off oil.
Place items in a mixing bowl, add candied bacon and salt.
Gently toss ingredients.
Pour 2 cups of charred brussels sprouts into mason jar, place mason jar (on its side) on the end of a wood plank.
Pour remaining charred brussels sprouts from mouth of jar, stopping 2 inches from end of board.
Drizzle with balsamic reduction.
Garnish with fresh cracked black pepper