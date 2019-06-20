Chef Jennifer from The Market Restaurant shares an easy recipe for a creamy garlic aioli.
INGREDIENTS
• 5 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
• 1 tablespoon of chopped cilantro
• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 large egg yolk
• 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 to 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (from about 1/2 lemon)
• 1 tablespoon warm water
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine the garlic, cilantro, mustard and salt together in a food processor and blend until smooth. If you don't have a food processor, pound to a smooth paste in a mortar and pestle.
With the food processor running (or while whisking briskly by hand), beat in the egg yolk. Then slowly add 1/4 cup of the oil.
Add the lemon juice and the water. Add the remaining oil very slowly while whisking or processing. The mixture should emulsify and become a creamy sauce.
Taste for seasoning and add more salt if desired. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
The aïoli is best served within 24 hours, although it can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
