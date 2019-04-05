Pack these dishes in your basket for a healthy and delicious picnic.
Smoked Salmon Avocado Wrap
• 1 whole-grain lavash/tortilla
• 3 tbsp guacamole
• 1 cup arugula greens, loosely packed
• 4 oz sliced, smoked salmon
• ¼ cup alfalfa sprouts
• 1 small english cucumber, sliced lengthwise into thin matchsticks
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Spread the guacamole over the entire lavash or tortilla. Next, place the arugula leaves into a neat row about 1” from the bottom of the lavash, and top with the sliced, smoked salmon, alfalfa sprouts over top, and finish off with the matchstick cucumber slices. Sprinkle fresh cracked pepper and salt over top. Fold the side in, then bottom of the wrap over the ingredients, and continue to roll the wrap upwards fairy tightly. To store, keep the lavash wrap whole and wrap in the parchment, foil or plastic wrap, keeping it refrigerated, and slice in half once you’re ready to eat.
Cauliflower “Potato” Salad
• 1 large head cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets OR 3lb frozen cauliflower florets
• 6 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
• 2 large stalks celery, diced
• 1/2 large red onion, diced
• 1/2 cup chopped dill pickle (or dill pickle relish)
• 1/4 cup avocado oil mayo
• 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
• 1 tablespoon mustard
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Steam cauliflower until fork tender—about 12 minutes. Remove cauliflower from steamer and run under cold water to stop cooking. Drain well. Or if using frozen cauliflower, microwave until defrosted and drain water. Combine cauliflower in a large mixing bowl with the eggs, celery, red onion and dill pickle. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayo, Greek yogurt, mustard, salt and pepper. Pour dressing over cauliflower mix, and toss to coat. Cover and chill for at least an hour before serving.
Basil Lime Fruit Salad
• 1 small pineapple, cored and cubed
• 4 kiwi, peeled and sliced
• 2 mangos, peeled and cubed
• 1 lbs strawberries, hulled and quartered
For the syrup:
• 1/4 cup finely chopped basil
• 1 tbsp honey
• Juice of 1 lime
• Zest of one lime
Prepare all your fruit, cutting pieces into ½-1 inch pieces. Place in a bowl. In a separate small bowl, combine the chopped basil, juice of 1 lime, zest of one lime peel, and honey. Whisk together to combine. Pour the syrup over fruit, and stir to coat. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to allow flavors to combine. Serve chilled.
Strawberry Cucumber Iced Green Tea
• 8 cups brewed green tea, cooled
• 1 cucumber, sliced
• 6 strawberry, sliced
• ¼ cup mint leaves, optional
• 1 lemon, sliced
• Ice, to serve
Instructions:
Brew green tea in 2 glass of water. Let it cool down and strain it. Add cucumber, strawberry, lemon slices, and mint leaves (optional) in a glass jar and mix well. Refrigerate for minimum 2 hours. Strain the infused water, pour in serving glass with ice-cubes and enjoy.
