From Castle Hot Springs Resorts, Chef John Amann shares his recipe for Jonah Crab Cake with Creole Remoulade
Jonah Crab Cake - Yield: 4 Servings
INGREDIENTS
• 6 oz. Lump crab meat, Jonah (picked for bones, liquid strained)
• 1 each Large egg
• 1 Tbsp. Shallot, minced
• ½ Tbsp. Garlic, minced
• 1/3 cup Panko bread crumb
• 1 Tbsp. Parsley, chopped
• ½ tsp. Lemon zest
• 1.2 Tbsp. Lemon juice
• ½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce
• ½ Tbsp. Jalapeno, minced (seeds removed)
• 1/8 tsp. Black pepper, ground
• ¼ tsp. Kosher Salt
• ½ Tbsp. Dijon mustard
• 1 Tbsp. Olive oil
• ½ cup Spring greens
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat a medium sauté pan to medium high heat, also heat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine crab meat, egg, shallot, garlic, bread crumb, parsley, lemon zest, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, jalapeno, black pepper, kosher salt, and mustard in a mixing bowl.
Roll and form mixture into three-ounce cakes and set aside.
Add oil to hot sauté pan and arrange crab cakes in pan with ½” of space on all sides. Sear until golden-brown, flip and repeat.
Set aside on drying rack until ready to serve.
Bake in oven for 3-4 minutes, until warm throughout. Remove from oven and serve immediately with Creole Remoulade and fresh spring greens.
Creole Remoulade - Yield: 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup Mayo
• 1 Tbsp. Red onion, small dice
• 1 Tbsp. Green onion tops, sliced thin
• 1 Tbsp. Capers, minced
• 1 Tbsp. Lemon juice
• 1 tsp. Lemon zest
• 1 Tbsp. Mustard, Grain or Dijon
• ½ tsp. Paprika
• 1/4 cup Chervil, finely chopped
• 1/4 cup Parsley, finely chopped
• 1 tsp. Kosher Salt
• ¼ tsp. Black pepper, ground
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl with whisk.
