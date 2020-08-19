Chef Joey Maggiore from The Maggiore Group shares an easy recipe for a great tasting pasta dish.
INGREDIENTS
• 1-pound dry spaghetti
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 4 ounces pancetta chopped
• 1/2 finely chopped Shallot
• 2 large egg yolks
• 1 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for serving
• Freshly ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Prepare the sauce while the pasta is cooking to ensure that the spaghetti will be hot and ready when the sauce is finished.
It is very important that the pasta is hot when adding the egg mixture, so that the heat of the pasta cooks the raw eggs in the sauce.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add the pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until tender yet firm (as they say in Italian "al dente)”.
Drain the pasta well, reserving 1/2 cup of the starchy cooking water to use in the sauce.
Meanwhile, heat the butter in a deep skillet over medium flame.
Add the pancetta and saute for about 3 minutes, until the bacon is browned, and the fat is rendered.
Add the shallot into the fat and saute for less than 1 minute to soften, add two ladles pasta water, salt & cracked pepper
Add the hot, drained spaghetti to the pan and toss for 2 minutes to coat the pasta.
Add two egg yolks and parmesan stirring well to prevent lumps.
Remove the pan from the heat.
Thin out the sauce with a bit of the reserved pasta water, until it reaches desired consistency.
Season the carbonara with several turns of freshly ground black pepper and taste for taste add parmigiano on top and enjoy.