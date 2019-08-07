Chef Maggie Norris, owner of Whisked Away, shares a recipe for a skillet chocolate and peaches oatmeal cookie pie.
[WATCH: Chef Maggie shows us how its done]
INGREDIENTS
• 2 tablespoons of butter
• 4-5 medium peaches or nectarines (or a mix of both), sliced
• 1/3 cup of brown sugar
• 1 3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons of old-fashioned oatmeal
• 1 1/2 cups of flour
• 1 cup of brown sugar
• 3/4 teaspoon of baking soda
• 1/4 teaspoon of salt
• 3/4 cup of canola oil
• 2 eggs
• 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
• 1/2 cup of slivered or chopped almonds
• 4-6 ounces white chocolate chips
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Heat a 10- to 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium heat; add 1 tablespoon of the butter.
Add the sliced peaches, and sprinkle with brown sugar. Cook 3 minutes; stir peaches, and cook another 2 to 3 minutes or until caramelized and soft.
Remove from the heat; add 1 tablespoon of the vanilla. Toss well. Spoon out about 2 tablespoons of the sauce for serving (you do not have to do this, it just makes for nice presentation.)
In a large mixing bowl or bowl of a stand mixer, add the oatmeal, flour, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, oil, eggs and 2 teaspoons vanilla.
Beat until combined and the dough holds together (the dough will seem oily, this is good). Mix in the almonds and about 1 cup of the white chocolate chips.
Sprinkle the dough directly over the peaches and or nectarines. Do not worry if there are a few patches where there is no cookie dough. It does not have to be perfect, the dough will fill out as it bakes.
Bake for about 20-25 minutes.
Remove from the oven and let sit 5 minutes. Top with vanilla ice cream and the reserved butter/caramel sauce from caramelizing the peaches.
