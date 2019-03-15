Caramelized Onion and Brie Palmiers
Makes 28 to 32
Ingredients
2 tablespoons butter,
1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons brown sugar
½ teaspoon white wine vinegar
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
4 ounces Brie cheese
1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
1 egg
2 teaspoons water
Procedure
Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions, brown sugar, vinegar salt and pepper. Cook until onions are softened, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat and continue cooking until onions are almost dark brown, stirring frequently, about 30 minutes more.
Cool completely. These can be done a day or two ahead of time and kept refrigerated.
Remove the rind from the cheese and cut it into thin slices.
On a lightly floured board, roll the puff pastry into an 11-x-8-inch rectangle. Arrange the slices of Brie over the pastry and cover with the caramelized onions. Roll up one long side of the filled pastry to the middle of the dough; roll up the other side so the two rolls meet in the center. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes. Using a serrated knife, cut the roll into ¼-inch slices. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Preheat oven to 375°F. In a small bowl, beat the egg and water; brush over the slices. Baked until puffed and golden brown, about 15 minutes. Serve warm.
