Owner and Chef Perry of Queen Creek Olive Mill shares a recipe for a delicious classic Italian salad.
INGREDIENTS
• Heirloom tomatoes, cut into quarter-inch slices
• Fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into quarter-inch slices
• Sea salt
• Fresh ground black pepper
• Fresh basil leaves
• Queen Creek Olive Mill Arizona Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• Queen Creek Olive Mill Bourbon Cask Balsamic Vinegar
INSTRUCTIONS
Arrange the tomatoes, cheese and basil on a serving platter.
Drizzle a generous amount of olive oil over the salad then season with salt and pepper. Finish with the balsamic vinegar.
