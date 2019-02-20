Caprese 1952
4 slices of fior di latte mozzarella diced
2 roma tomatoes diced
1 big leaf of fresh basil
0.05 EVOO
Sprinkle sea salt
Mix all together and top with micro greens.
Pollo Salad
35 grams chopped Mix
35 grams halved cherry tomatoes
15 grams chopped red onions
35 grams feta cheese
10 toasted and chopped almonds
1/4 diced avocado
4oz diced grilled chicken
Chopped mix = equal parts (spring mix, romaine, iceberg)
Lemon Vinaigrette
1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest.
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice.
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, or to taste.
3 to 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.
freshly ground black pepper to taste.
Mix all together and drizzle over salad.
Bruschetta Mediterranea
3-5 halved cherry tomatoes
1/4 diced avocado
4 diced ciliegine mozzarella
salt to taste
oregano
EVOO to drizzle
Toast until bread is golden. Smash 1/4 of avocado with salt and spread over bread. Mix all other ingredients and top over bread.
