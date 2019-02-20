Caprese 1952

4 slices of fior di latte mozzarella diced

2 roma tomatoes diced

1 big leaf of fresh basil

0.05 EVOO

Sprinkle sea salt

Mix all together and top with micro greens.

Pollo Salad

35 grams chopped Mix

35 grams halved cherry tomatoes

15 grams chopped red onions

35 grams feta cheese

10 toasted and chopped almonds

1/4 diced avocado

4oz diced grilled chicken

Chopped mix = equal parts (spring mix, romaine, iceberg)

Lemon Vinaigrette

1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest.

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice.

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, or to taste.

3 to 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.

freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Mix all together and drizzle over salad.

Bruschetta Mediterranea

3-5 halved cherry tomatoes

1/4 diced avocado

4 diced ciliegine mozzarella

salt to taste

oregano

EVOO to drizzle

Toast until bread is golden. Smash 1/4 of avocado with salt and spread over bread. Mix all other ingredients and top over bread.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.