Chef Christopher from the Wrigley Mansion shares a recipe that would make a wonderful dinner plate.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 4-ounce cap steaks or filet
• 4 tablespoons of butter
• 1 tablespoon of oil
• 2 medium shallots, finely chopped
• 2 cups red wine
• 1 cup veal or beef stock
for potatoes
• 1 1/2 pounds of russet (baking) potatoes
• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into bits
• 1 teaspoon salt
• a pinch of grated nutmeg
• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
• 2 large eggs
• vegetable oil for deep-frying the potatoes
• Maldon salt
• Grated Parmesan
INSTRUCTIONS
In a sautee pan, heat oil and 1 tablespoon of butter.
Once hot and butter is browning, add steak and cook 2 minutes on each side or until desired doneness.
Remove steak and add shallots and cook until translucent, add wine.
Reduce wine by 2/3 and then add stock, reduce again by 2/3 or until sauce thickens a bit.
Whisk in remaining butter and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper
Serve the steaks with the red wine sauce.
for potatoes
Bake the potatoes in a preheated oven at 425 degrees for about 1 hour.
Cut the potatoes lengthwise and scoop the potato and puree or mash.
In a saucepan combine 1/2 cup water, the butter, the salt, and the nutmeg, bring the mixture to a boil, and stir in the flour all at once.
Reduce the heat to moderate and beat the mixture with a wooden spoon for 4 minutes, or until the paste pulls away from the side of the pan and forms a ball.
Remove the pan from the heat, add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating after each addition, and beat the mixture until it is smooth and shiny.
Add the potatoes and beat the mixture until it is combined well.
Fill a deep fryer or large pot halfway with oil and heat until oil reaches 350 degrees.
Transfer the potato mixture to a large pastry bag fitted with a 1/2-inch star tip and pipe eight 2 1/2-inch lengths, cutting them with a knife, directly into the oil.
Fry the croquettes, turning them with a slotted spoon, for 3 minutes, or until they are crisp, golden, and cooked through.
When finished frying, place on paper towels to drain, sprinkle with Maldon salt and grated parmesan.