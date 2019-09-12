Owner and Chef Danielle from the Breadfruit and Rum Bar shares an easy recipe for a side of chutney and shrimp.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 Nopales, sliced
• 1/2 cup of mango, diced
• 1/2 cup of chayote, diced
• 1/4 cup of red bell pepper, diced
• 2 tablespoons of lime juice
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 1 teaspoon of black pepper
• 1 teaspoon of Jamaican all spice
• 1 tablespoon of ginger, minced
• 1 teaspoon of garlic, minced
• 1 tablespoon of thyme
• 2 tablespoons of coconut oil
• 12 large shrimps, cleaned and seasoned with jerk rub
• 2 plantains, remove peel and slice into quarter inch medallions.
INSTRUCTIONS
Toss to combine nopales, mango, chayote, red bell pepper, lime juice, salt and black pepper, Jamaican all spice, ginger, garlic, thyme and coconut oil. Set aside.
Toss shrimp in jerk rub and cook on medium high heat, saute for approximately 2 minutes until cooked through.
In a saute pan on medium heat (with 3 tablespoons of olive oil or oil of your choice) Saute each plantain until carmelized, approximately 2 minutes on each side.