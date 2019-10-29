Cookbook Author Barb Fenzl shares a recipe for a lovely dinner dish butternut squash orecchiette.
INGREDIENTS
for pasta
• 1-pound of dried orecchiette
• 3 tablespoons olive oil
• 3 cups diced butternut squash (about ¼-inch cubes)
• 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
• 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 6 pieces
• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
• 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano
• 2 tablespoons shredded mint leaves
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
for garnish
• 1/3 cup toasted, chopped hazelnuts
• 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano
• 2 tablespoons shredded mint leaves
• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
INSTRUCTIONS
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Liberally add kosher salt and then the pasta until just tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain, reserving 2 cups of the cooking water.
While the pasta is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil.
When hot, add the squash and cook, tossing often, until tender and lightly browned, about 5-8 minutes.
Lower heat slightly and add the garlic and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring, until garlic begins to brown, about 2 minutes.
Add 3/4 cup of the pasta water and stir. Gradually add the butter, one piece at a time, until sauce comes together, adding more pasta water, if necessary.
Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and toss into the squash/sauce mixture.
Add lemon juice, Parmesan, and mint leaves. Toss again and season with salt and pepper.
Turn pasta into a large bowl and garnish with hazelnuts, Parmesan, mint leaves, and red pepper flakes. Serve immediately.