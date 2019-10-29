A taste of Italy, but in your home! Full recipe: https://bit.ly/34h7dkI

Cookbook Author Barb Fenzl shares a recipe for a lovely dinner dish butternut squash orecchiette.

INGREDIENTS

for pasta

• 1-pound of dried orecchiette

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 3 cups diced butternut squash (about ¼-inch cubes)

• 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

• 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 6 pieces

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano

• 2 tablespoons shredded mint leaves

• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

for garnish

• 1/3 cup toasted, chopped hazelnuts

• 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano

• 2 tablespoons shredded mint leaves

• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

INSTRUCTIONS

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Liberally add kosher salt and then the pasta until just tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain, reserving 2 cups of the cooking water.

While the pasta is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil.

When hot, add the squash and cook, tossing often, until tender and lightly browned, about 5-8 minutes.

Lower heat slightly and add the garlic and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring, until garlic begins to brown, about 2 minutes.

Add 3/4 cup of the pasta water and stir. Gradually add the butter, one piece at a time, until sauce comes together, adding more pasta water, if necessary.

Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and toss into the squash/sauce mixture.

Add lemon juice, Parmesan, and mint leaves. Toss again and season with salt and pepper.

Turn pasta into a large bowl and garnish with hazelnuts, Parmesan, mint leaves, and red pepper flakes. Serve immediately.

Tags

Recommended for you