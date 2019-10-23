Chef Christopher from the Collins Small Batch Kitchen shares a recipe for a delightful butternut squash bisque.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 butternut squash roasted (20 oz yield)
• 1 ounce of butter, weight
• 1 cup onion, 3/4” x 3/4”
• 1 1/2 cup carrots 3/4” x 3/4”
• 1 tablespoon of garlic, minced
• 6 cups chicken stock
• 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon of pepper
• 2 bay leaves
• 1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes
• 1 cup milk
• 1/2 cup yogurt
• 1 cup of parmesan cheese
• 1 tablespoon of minced chives
INSTRUCTIONS
Line a sheet pan with a silpat. Place 2 heaping tablespoons of parmesan approximately 3” apart.
Bake at 350 degrees for 6-8 minutes or until parmesan is golden brown throughout.
Remove from oven and set aside to cool completely.
Cut butternut squash in half lengthwise and remove seeds.
Brush with butter and season with 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt and cracked pepper.
Place on parchment lined sheet pan cut side down and roast for 45 - 60 minutes.
Remove from oven and allow to cool.
Melt butter in large pot; add on and carrots and saute over medium heat for 7-8 minutes.
Add garlic and cook an additional 2-3 minutes.
Add remaining ingredients (except milk, yogurt and squash) and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to a simmer and cook 15-20 minutes or until carrots are al dente.
Add squash and cook and additional 2-3 minutes.
Working in batches, blend on high speed until smooth.
Return to pan and stir in milk and yogurt.
Ladle soup into bowl; garnish with parmesan cheese crip and chives.