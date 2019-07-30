Chef Matthew of Mora Italian shares a recipe for a burrata cheese summer side dish.
INGREDIENTS
For shallot dressing
• 2 shallots, minced and soaked in red wine vinegar
• 2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard
• 3 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
• 1 cup of blended oil
• 2 tablespoons of water
• 1 lemon, juice only
• Salt and pepper to taste
For garnish
• 1 burrata, cut in half
• 1 1/2 ounces of mixed peas, blanched (English, snow & sugar snap)
• 1 tablespoon of pomegranate seeds
• Breakfast radish (oval and have a sweeter flavor), as needed and sliced thin. If sliced in advance, store in ice water
• As needed mint and basil, torn
• As needed salt
• As needed olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
For dressing
Combine mustard and vinegar-soaked shallots in a mixing bowl. Emulsify with oil alternating with the water as needed until all of the oil is used.
Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Set aside.
To serve
Toss pea mixture with the vinaigrette, mint, basil and season with salt.
Place pea mixture on the plate then place burrata on top of peas.
Garnish with pomegranate seeds, sliced radish and fresh basil and/or mint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.