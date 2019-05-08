Chef Russell LaCasce from the ZuZu restaurant at the Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale shares a recipe for a flavorful Burrata Italian cheese.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 ounces of burrata Cheese
• 2 ounces of pomegranate seeds
• 1 ounce of toasted pumpkin seeds
• 2 Tablespoons of citrus supremes (orange and grapefruit) + juice from the pulp
• 1 ounce of Calabrian chilies chopped
• 1 ounce of Julienne Thai basil
• Drizzle of sesame oil
• Pinch of sea salt
INSTRUCTIONS
In a bowl, mix your citrus juice together and finish with a squeeze of lime.
In a different bowl, toss together the pumpkin seeds, pomegranate seeds, citrus supremes, Calabrian chilies and Thai basil.
Cut your burrata and place them down in the center of your plate.
Spoon the pomegranate mixture over the top and finish with a little of the juice mixture.
Finish your dish with grilled bread, extra virgin olive oil and sea salt.
