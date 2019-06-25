Chef Matt from Mora Italian restaurant shares a recipe that doubles as an appetizer or dessert.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 pieces of Country Bread, thick slices
• 1 pound of Ricotta Cheese
• 1 cup of honey
• 1 teaspoon of Black Truffle Paste
• 4 tablespoons of Olive Oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine the honey and black truffle pasta and warm slightly over medium heat. You should just begin to smell the truffle essence. Set aside.
Brush the bread with the olive oil and grill on both sides ensuring the bread is warmed/crisped all the way through.
Spread the ricotta evenly and rustically over the four slices of warm bread.
Drizzle the warm truffle infused honey over the ricotta dressed bread and serve immediately.
