Breakfast Casserole
Adapted about Paula Dean & Friends
Serves: 6-8
5 slices thick-sliced white bread, cubed
1 pound mild sausage, cooked, crumbled and drained
3 cups grated extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
4 eggs
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon hot sauce
Spray an 8- by 8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In a large skillet, cook the sausage over medium heat, stirring frequently, until browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes; drain well on paper towels.
Arrange bread in a single layer in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the sausage and cheese.
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, mustard, salt and pepper; carefully pour the mixture over the bread. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
In the morning, preheat the oven to 350F. Remove the plastic wrap from the casserole and let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes. When the oven has preheated, place the casserole in the oven and bake for an hour. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.