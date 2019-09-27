Chef Jennifer Russo from The Market and Jennifer's Catering shares a recipe for a lovely side dish braised red wine cabbage.
INGREDIENTS
• 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter
• 1 2-pound head of red cabbage, quartered, cored, very thinly sliced (about 14 cups)
• 2 cups thinly sliced Granny Smith apples
• 1/2 teaspoon (or more) salt
• 3 tablespoons dry red wine or hard cider
• 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar
• Finish with sliced green onions
INSTRUCTIONS
Melt butter in heavy large pot over medium heat.
Add sliced cabbage, apples and 1/2 teaspoon salt; stir and toss constantly until cabbage begins to wilt, about 7 minutes.
Add red wine or hard cider and sauté until liquid evaporates, about 10 minutes.
Add red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar; stir constantly until cabbage is tender and turns bright fuchsia color, about 13 minutes longer.
Season to taste with pepper and more salt, if desired. Finish with green onions