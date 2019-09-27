Chef Jennifer Russo from The Market and Jennifer's Catering shares a recipe for a lovely side dish braised red wine cabbage.

INGREDIENTS

• 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

• 1 2-pound head of red cabbage, quartered, cored, very thinly sliced (about 14 cups)

• 2 cups thinly sliced Granny Smith apples

• 1/2 teaspoon (or more) salt

• 3 tablespoons dry red wine or hard cider

• 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar

• Finish with sliced green onions

INSTRUCTIONS

Melt butter in heavy large pot over medium heat.

Add sliced cabbage, apples and 1/2 teaspoon salt; stir and toss constantly until cabbage begins to wilt, about 7 minutes.

Add red wine or hard cider and sauté until liquid evaporates, about 10 minutes.

Add red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar; stir constantly until cabbage is tender and turns bright fuchsia color, about 13 minutes longer.

Season to taste with pepper and more salt, if desired. Finish with green onions

