Chef John Amann from Castle Hot Springs shares a recipe full of mixed vegetables for a tasty Braised Artichoke Succotash.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup of white wine
• 1 cup of olive oil
• 2 cloves of garlic
• 3 4’ sprigs of thyme
• ½ Tbsp of oregano
• 1 cup of artichoke hearts (fresh or canned)
• ¼ of chorizo, diced small
• ¼ cup of carrot, peeled and chopped small
• ¼ turnip, peeled and chopped small
• ½ cup of sweet corn kernels
• 2 Tbsp. of green onion minced
• ¼ cups of cherry tomatoes, halved
• ¼ cup of fava beans, blanched and peeled
• ½ Tbsp of mint, minced
• 1 Tbsp of parsley chopped
• 1 Tbsp of cilantro chopped
• 1 Tbsp of lemon juice
• 1 tsp of kosher salt
• ½ tsp of pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
In a medium pot bring wine, olive oil, garlic, thyme, oregano, and salt to a boil. Add the artichokes and reduce heat to a low simmer.
Cover with lid and cook until fork-tender, 15-25 minutes. Remove from braising liquid and set aside.
Heat a saute pan to medium-high heat and add the chorizo and slowly render the fat. Then add the carrots, turnip, stirring occasionally until tender.
Add the corn, green onion, tomato, fava beans, mint, parsley, cilantro and lemon juice. Cook until all vegetables are tender, 3 – 5 minutes.
Season with salt and pepper, serve immediately topped with artichoke hearts.
Enjoy!
