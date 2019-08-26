Chef Perry from the Queen Creek Olive Mill shares an easy recipe for some buttery shrimp.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 Pound fresh or frozen Shrimp, peeled, deveined and patted dry
• 4 tablespoons of Queen Creek Olive Mill Arizona Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• Salt & Pepper
• 1 Garlic Clove, finely minced
• 1/2 cup of Orto Boom Butter at room temperature
• 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley
for orto boom butter
• 1 Pound unsalted butter, at room temperature
• 1 jar of Queen Creek Olive Mill Orto Boom.
INSTRUCTIONS
Place the shrimp in a bowl, top with olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic, and toss to coat.
Place the shrimp in a skillet on medium-high heat. Cook shrimp 2 to 3 minutes per side depending on size (shrimp should just turn opaque).
Remove from skillet and place in a bowl, toss with chili butter and parsley until the shrimp are well coated with the butter.
Place the shrimp on a platter and serve immediately.
For orto boom butter
Place all ingredients in a food processor or blender and puree until smooth.
Transfer the butter to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator.