Barb Fenzi from Les Gourmetts Cooking School shares a recipe for a salad dinner dish with chicken.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 tablespoons of thinly sliced shallot
• 3 tablespoons of white wine vinegar
• 1/4 cup of pomegranate juice
• 2 tablespoons of whole grain mustard
• 2 tablespoons of honey
• 1/2 cup of olive oil
• Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
• 4 large chicken breasts
• 4 ounces of blue cheese
• Salt and freshly ground pepper
• 1 cup of pecan halves
• 2 tablespoons of sugar
• 2 red bell peppers, roasted, peeled, seeded and diced
• 2 poblano chiles, roasted, peeled, seeded and diced
• 1 cup of dried tart cherries
• 12 cups of mixed baby salad greens
INSTRUCTIONS
For dressing: Put the shallots in a medium bowl. Add the white wine vinegar and allow them to marinate for 10 minutes. Whisk in the pomegranate juice, mustard and honey. Slowly whisk in the olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.
For chicken: Preheat a barbecue grill or a grilling pan. With a boning or other sharp knife, butterfly the chicken breasts (cut in half horizontally until you can open the breast like a book).
Cover half of each butterflied breast with one-fourth of the cheese. Fold the other half of the breast over the first. Salt and pepper the stuffed breasts.
Grill the chicken over medium heat until it is cooked through and the cheese is melted, about 5 minutes per side. Let rest for 5 minutes and cut into 1/2 inch slices.
For pecans: In a small, non-stick skillet, stir the sugar and pecans over medium heat until the sugar is melted and coats the pecans. Place onto waxed paper or a silicone pad and let cool.
In a large bowl, toss the lettuce with just enough of the dressing to make the leaves glisten. Divide among eight plates.
Top each serving with a portion of the pecans, red peppers, chiles, and cherries. Arrange the chicken slices over the salad.
Drizzle remaining dressing on top of the salads or pass it separately.
