Chef Matthew from Mora Italian Restaurant shares a lovely blackberry connoli dessert perfect after a great meal.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 pieces of cannoli shells
• 2 cups of ricotta cheese
• 4 tablespoons of blackberry preserve, pureed (may substitute another flavor of preserve or jam)
• 2 tablespoons of crushed pistachios
• 1/2 a cup of powdered sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
In a blender or with a whisk puree or crush the preserves until smooth.
Fold the preserves into the ricotta along with a 1/4 cup of the powdered sugar.
Put the ricotta, blackberry filling into a disposable piping bag and cut the tip to about a half inch in diameter.
Insert the piping bag into one end of a cannoli shell and squeeze from the top of the bag filling each shell.
Dip one end of each filled cannoli in the crumbled pistachio mixture.
Serve immediately to avoid soggy cannoli’s.