Biscuits
INGREDIENTS
4 cups all purpose flour
3 tbsp baking powder
2 tbsp sugar
1 tsp salt
1 lb butter cut ( ¼”x ¼”)
1 cup milk
¼ cup buttermilk
2 eggs
DIRECTIONS
1. Place cut butter in freezer 30 min before use, preheat oven to 400
2. Mix flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in mixing bowl
3. Put flour mixture in robo coupe with butter
4. Pulse 10 times until butter is mixed well with flour and return mixture to bowl
5. In separate bowl whisk together milk, buttermilk, and eggs together
6. Using rubber spatula slowly fold in wet mix to dry ingredients
7. Use hand to combine the dough
8. Place on a floured cutting board and fold the dough 10 times
9. Roll out until a 1” thick use a brussel jar to cut
10. Place biscuits so they are touching on a baking sheet
11. Bake for 15 minutes
House Ground Sausage Gravy
INGREDIENTS
1 lb Pork Shoulder
2 tbsp bacon fat
1 tsp salt
1 tsp brown sugar
½ tsp black pepper
½ tsp thyme, ground
½ tsp sage, ground
¼ tsp all spice
¼ tsp granulated onion
2 tbsp bacon fat
⅓ cup all purpose flour
3 cups whole milk
DIRECTIONS
1. Using Kitchenaid attachment, run pork shoulder through course blade setting
2. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together, making sure not to over work the ground pork
3. In a large iron skillet, brown sausage and break up while mixing with a wooden spoon
4. Once sausage in cooked through, add remaining bacon fat then slowly spinkle in flour
5. As the flour is absorbed, add more until all the flour has been added to the skillet
6. Cook until flour creates a light golden brown color
7. Add milk and bring to a boil, reduce heat and bring gravy to a simmer
8. Cook until desired thickness is reached
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.