Chef Jennifer Russo from The Market and Jennifer's Catering shares a recipe for tasty charred chicken thighs.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 cloves Garlic, minced
• 1 teaspoon of Ancho-Chile Pepper
• 1 teaspoon of Cumin
• 1/2 teaspoons of Cayenne Pepper
• 1/2 teaspoons of Cinnamon
• 1 1/2 teaspoon of Kosher Salt
• 1/2 teaspoons of Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
• 2 Tablespoons of Fresh Cilantro, Chopped
• 2 Tablespoons of Sesame Seed Oil
• 1 cup of Beer
• 1/2 of a whole Lime, Juiced
• 2 pounds of Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs, Trimmed Of Any Extra Fat
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine the garlic, spices, cilantro, sesame seed oil, beer and lime juice into a medium-sized bowl.
Place chicken thighs in a resealable bag or a large bowl, pour the marinade over top and toss to coat.
Seal and place into the fridge for 2 hours, tossing around every now and then.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat, and place the chicken thighs onto the grates (discard remaining marinade).
Grill thighs for 4-6 minutes per side (depending on their size) until cooked thoroughly.