Chef Jennifer Russo from The Market and Jennifer's Catering shares a recipe for tasty charred chicken thighs.

INGREDIENTS

• 3 cloves Garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon of Ancho-Chile Pepper

• 1 teaspoon of Cumin

• 1/2 teaspoons of Cayenne Pepper

• 1/2 teaspoons of Cinnamon

• 1 1/2 teaspoon of Kosher Salt

• 1/2 teaspoons of Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

• 2 Tablespoons of Fresh Cilantro, Chopped

• 2 Tablespoons of Sesame Seed Oil

• 1 cup of Beer

• 1/2 of a whole Lime, Juiced

• 2 pounds of Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs, Trimmed Of Any Extra Fat

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine the garlic, spices, cilantro, sesame seed oil, beer and lime juice into a medium-sized bowl.

Place chicken thighs in a resealable bag or a large bowl, pour the marinade over top and toss to coat.

Seal and place into the fridge for 2 hours, tossing around every now and then.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat, and place the chicken thighs onto the grates (discard remaining marinade).

Grill thighs for 4-6 minutes per side (depending on their size) until cooked thoroughly.

