Vortex Therapy (cocktail):
• 2 oz turmeric infused Tito’s vodka
• 1 oz passion fruit
• 0.75 oz agave
• 0.5oz lemon
• 3 drops of inner peace flower elixir
• Paprika
• Served in a Collins glass
Beef Tenderloin, Achiote rubbed Kurobuta Belly, Buttered Fava Beans, King Trumpets
Kurobuta Belly:
• 10# Pork Belly
• 4 tbl Achiote Powder
• 2 tbl Minced Garlic
• 1 ea Bay Leaf
• Chicken stock
• Salt & Pepper
• Wonton Wrappers
Score the belly and rub Achiote powder and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Slowly caramelize fat side down and place in a heavy pan. Fill with chicken stock until the top part of the belly is covered. Add Bay leaf, and braise in the oven for 5 hours at 300 degrees F.
Buttered fava beans:
• 1 ea Shallot
• 1 qt Peeled fava beans (blanched and chopped fine)
• 1 ea Garlic
• Salt
• 2 tbl butter
Combine all ingredients and season to taste
Sear beef tenderloin to temperature and rest.
Mascarpone Cheesecake Semifreddo
• 7 oz. Mascarpone
• 7 oz. Cream Cheese
• 7 oz. Granulated Sugar
• 8 oz. Egg Yolks
• Zest of 1 lemon
• Pinch of salt
• 24 oz. Heavy Cream
• 4 oz. Egg Whites
• 3 oz. Electra Muscat
• 1 ea. Vanilla Bean
• 4 ea. Gelatin Sheets
Directions
• Whip Cream to soft peaks and reserve in fridge
• Bloom Gelatin in ice water. Warm Electra Wine, add Gelatin
• Whip over a double boiler Egg Yolks, 7oz Sugar, Lemon Zest and Vanilla until 145*. Whip on high speed until cooled.
• Make a Swiss Meringue with second portion of Sugar and Egg Whites
• Temper Gelatin into Mascarpone, Add Sabayon, Add Meringue, then Cream
• Freeze in vessel overnight.
Red Berry Soup
• 2 clam shells of Strawberries
• 2 clam shells of Raspberries
• 2 Tablespoons Sugar in the Raw
• Zest of 1 Orange
Directions
Place in a bowl, Cover with Plastic Wrap, Place on top of double boiler.
Leave on low for 3 hours.
Place in strainer, do no press through.
Serve with fresh berries and Strawberry Sorbet
