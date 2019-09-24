Chef Jeff from Flemings Restaurant shares a recipe for a combo that is a favorite for many, ribeye steak and lobster.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 Ribeye 14 ounce
• 1/2 teaspoon of Kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon of Black Pepper
• 1 tablespoon of Canola Oil
• 1 Lobster Tail Prep 6/7oz (AR)
• 1/2 cup of Water
• 1 tablespoon of Butter
• Pinch of Paprika
• 1 Lemon Half, Seared
• 1/8 teaspoon of Parsley, Chopped (AR)
• 1 1/2 ounces of Butter, Melted
INSTRUCTIONS
Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.
Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper.
Heat a sauté pan on medium to hot heat.
Place Oil in sauté pan.
Place Ribeye in pan, sear for 3 minutes until a crust form.
Flip steak over, sear for 2-3 minutes.
Finish cooking the Ribeye in the oven until desired temperature.
Place lobster tail on a pan with water and place in oven, cook for 10-12 minutes.
Place Steak on left side of plate, top with butter.
Place Lobster Tail on right side and sprinkle with Paprika.
Cut the Lemon in half and sear in sauté pan for 2 minutes.
Place the Lemon on top right side of plate.
Garnish plate with Parsley and serve with melted butter.