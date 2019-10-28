YUM! Full recipe: https://bit.ly/2WpOcKq

Owner and Chef Maggie from Whisked Away Cooking School shares an easy recipe for a great beef chili.

INGREDIENTS

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1-pound ground beef

• 1 medium sweet onion, diced

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 6 cups water

• 1/4 cup chili powder

• 1 24 ounce can tomato puree

• 2 cans light kidney beans, drained and rinsed

• Kosher salt and pepper to taste

for garnish

• Cheddar cheese

• Fritos

• Sour cream

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat large saucepan over medium high heat.

Add olive oil and heat. Add beef and brown. Add onions, saute for 1 minute.

Add garlic and saute another 30 seconds.

Add water, chili powder, tomato puree and beans.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Serve in large bowls and garnish with sour cream, cheddar cheese and Fritos.

