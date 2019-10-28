Owner and Chef Maggie from Whisked Away Cooking School shares an easy recipe for a great beef chili.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1-pound ground beef
• 1 medium sweet onion, diced
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 6 cups water
• 1/4 cup chili powder
• 1 24 ounce can tomato puree
• 2 cans light kidney beans, drained and rinsed
• Kosher salt and pepper to taste
for garnish
• Cheddar cheese
• Fritos
• Sour cream
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat large saucepan over medium high heat.
Add olive oil and heat. Add beef and brown. Add onions, saute for 1 minute.
Add garlic and saute another 30 seconds.
Add water, chili powder, tomato puree and beans.
Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Serve in large bowls and garnish with sour cream, cheddar cheese and Fritos.