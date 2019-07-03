Chef Jeff from Elote Cafe in Sedona shows us how to make our own BBQ sauce. Full recipe: https://bit.ly/2L3MOub

Chef Jeff from Elote Cafe shares a recipe for a tasty bbq sauce.

INGREDIENTS

• 2 cups of ketchup

• 2 cups of water

• 1/4 cup of vinegar

• 1 tablespoon of mustard powder

• 1 teaspoon of garlic

• 1/4 cup of brown sugar

• 1/4 cup of honey

• 2 teaspoons of chipotle powder

• 2 teaspoons of ancho powder

• 1 tablespoon of onion powder

• 1/2 teaspoon of cumin

• 1/2 teaspoon of coriander

• 2 teaspoons of oregano

• 1 tablespoon of prepared horseradish

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine and simmer 5 minutes in a saucepan, refrigerate until needed up to 1 week

