Chef Jeff from Elote Cafe shares a recipe for a tasty bbq sauce.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups of ketchup
• 2 cups of water
• 1/4 cup of vinegar
• 1 tablespoon of mustard powder
• 1 teaspoon of garlic
• 1/4 cup of brown sugar
• 1/4 cup of honey
• 2 teaspoons of chipotle powder
• 2 teaspoons of ancho powder
• 1 tablespoon of onion powder
• 1/2 teaspoon of cumin
• 1/2 teaspoon of coriander
• 2 teaspoons of oregano
• 1 tablespoon of prepared horseradish
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine and simmer 5 minutes in a saucepan, refrigerate until needed up to 1 week
