Chef Jennifer from the Market Restaurant shares a simple recipe for tasty shrimp.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 teaspoon of sweet paprika
• 3/4 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon of salt
• 1/4 teaspoon of dried oregano
• 1/8 teaspoon of dried thyme
• 1/8 teaspoon of cayenne pepper
• 1/2 lemon, including zest and Juice
• 30 large shrimp, shell-on
• 5 tablespoons butter, cut into chunks
• 4 cloves of garlic, finely minced
• 1 tablespoon of shallots, finely minced
• 3 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice
• 3 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce
• 1/4 cup of cognac (or brandy)
INSTRUCTIONS
In a bowl, combine the shrimp with the spices and the lemon zest. Toss the shrimp to coat it well.
In a large frying pan, heat 2 tablespoons of butter over medium-high heat until foaming. Stir in the garlic, shallots, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce. Sauté for about 2 to 3 minutes, until the garlic and shallots have softened.
Then, add the shrimp and sauté until they just turn pink, about 3 minutes.
Carefully tilt the pan away from you, pour in the cognac with a ladle and use a long match or one of those lighters with a long handle to light the cognac. Let it blaze itself out—this should only take 15 seconds.
Take the pan off the heat and stir in the remaining butter until melted. Serve with lots of crusty French bread, a big green salad.
