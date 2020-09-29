Delicious and easy! Try it out - full recipe: https://bit.ly/3i84S2c

Our very own Suzanne Bissett shares an easy recipe for a yummy dish of baked ziti.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 pound of dried ziti pasta

• 1 onion, chopped

• 1 pound of lean ground beef

• 2 – 26 ounces of spaghetti sauce

• 6 ounces of provolone cheese, sliced

• 1 1/2 cups of sour cream

• 6 ounces of mozzarella cheese, shredded

• 2 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.

Add ziti pasta, and cook until al dente, about 8 minutes; drain.

In a large skillet, brown the oinon and ground beef over medium heat.

Add spaghetti sauce, and simmer 15 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Butter a 9 x 13 inch baking dish.

Layer as flollows:

1/2 of the ziti, provolone cheese, sour cream, 1/2 of the sauce mixture.

Remaining ziti, mozzarella cheese and remaining sauce mixture.

Top with grated parmesan cheese.

Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until cheeses are melted.

