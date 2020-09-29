Our very own Suzanne Bissett shares an easy recipe for a yummy dish of baked ziti.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of dried ziti pasta
• 1 onion, chopped
• 1 pound of lean ground beef
• 2 – 26 ounces of spaghetti sauce
• 6 ounces of provolone cheese, sliced
• 1 1/2 cups of sour cream
• 6 ounces of mozzarella cheese, shredded
• 2 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.
Add ziti pasta, and cook until al dente, about 8 minutes; drain.
In a large skillet, brown the oinon and ground beef over medium heat.
Add spaghetti sauce, and simmer 15 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Butter a 9 x 13 inch baking dish.
Layer as flollows:
1/2 of the ziti, provolone cheese, sour cream, 1/2 of the sauce mixture.
Remaining ziti, mozzarella cheese and remaining sauce mixture.
Top with grated parmesan cheese.
Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until cheeses are melted.