Our very own Suzanne Bissett shares a recipe for a wonderful baked pasta dish.
INGREDIENTS
• 16 ounces of cherry tomatoes
• 4-5 cloves fresh chopped garlic
• 4-5 tablespoons of olive oil
• 1 teaspoon of dried Italian seasoning
• salt and pepper to taste
• 1/2 cup of tomato sauce
• 2 tablespoon of grated parmesan cheese
• Fresh basil
• 4-5 cups of cooked pasta
• 9 ounces of feta block
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
In a 9" x 9" baking pan, add your feta block (drained) in the center.
Add the tomatoes around it.
Sprinkle your chopped garlic over feta and tomatoes.
Drizzle 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil all over the cheese and tomatoes.
Sprinkle seasoning on top.
Bake for 30 minutes or until the cheese feels soft.
While baking, boil water and cook your pasta then drain.
Take out your feta tomato dish lightly mash with a fork or potato masher.
Add your drained pasta.