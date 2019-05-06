Chef Maggie Norris from Whisked Away Cooking School shares an easy recipe for yummy baked donuts.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 Tbsp of butter
• ¼ cup of vegetable oil
• ½ cup of granulated sugar
• 1/3 cup of brown sugar
• 2 large eggs
• 1 ½ to 1 tsp of ground nutmeg, to taste
• 1 ½ tsp of baking powder
• ¼ tsp of baking soda
• ¾ tsp of salt
• 1 tsp of vanilla extract
• 2 2/3 cups of King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour
• 1 cup of milk
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease two standard donut pans.
In a medium sized mixing bowl, beat together the butter, vegetable oil, and sugars until smooth.
Add the eggs, beating to combine.
Stir in the baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, salt, and vanilla. Mix well.
Stir the flour into the butter mixture alternately with the milk, beginning and ending with the flour and making sure everything is thoroughly combined.
Spoon the batter into the lightly greased donut pans, filling the wells to about 1/4” shy of the rim.
Bake the donuts for 10 minutes. Remove them from the oven and wait 5 to 7 minutes before turning them out of the pans onto a cooling rack.
For cinnamon donuts, shake warm donuts in a plastic bag with about ¼ to 1/3 cup of cinnamon sugar. For sugar coated donuts, shake donuts in a plastic bag with about ½ cup of non-melting topping sugar like confectioners’ sugar.
