Chef Matthew Taylor from Mora Italian Restaurant shares recipes with a flair of garlic.
INGREDIENTS
Bagna Couda
• 1 Qt Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• 2 cups Garlic, minced
• 2 t Chili Flakes
• 2 T Anchovies, minced
• 3 sprigs Fresh oregano
INSTRUCTIONS
Place all ingredients into a sauce pot and bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for about an hour.
Cook the garlic until it is roasted, a nice dark golden color. Remove sprigs of oregano and serve warm with bread or in your favorite dish.
Garlic - Parmesan Spread
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups Garlic cloves, peeled
• 1 cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated
• 4 cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• 2T Parsley, finely chopped
• To tasted Salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Place the peeled garlic cloves in a heavy bottomed sauce pot and cover with the extra-virgin olive oil.
Over medium heat slowly cook the garlic in the oil until dark, golden brown and very tender.
Removing the garlic from the heat add the Parmesan to the mixture and puree with a hand blender until smooth. Note the mixture will still be slightly “broken” as there is more oil than cheese and garlic.
Fold in the chopped parsley and cool.
Serve as a condiment with bread or vegetables for a gluten free option.
INGREDIENTS
Spring Pea Fregola Risotto with Black Garlic
• 2 cups Green peas, frozen
• 1 lb Black garlic, peeled
• 4 cups Fregola pasta, cooked
• 2 cups of Vegetable broth
• ½ cup Parmesan, finely grated
• 4T Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• As needed Water
INSTRUCTIONS
In a blender puree the green peas from frozen on high. Add just enough water as you puree to achieve a smooth consistency. Set aside.
Bring the vegetable broth to a boil then add the cooked fregola (the fregola should be previously boiled like pasta in salted water and cooked about two-thirds of the way then cooled on a baking tray).
Stirring vigorously add the green pea puree. Once the pea puree is incorporated add Parmesan and olive oil to finish off the heat. Season with salt to taste.
Place the finished risotto in a serving bowl and top with the whole cloves of black garlic.
Garnish with additional fresh peas if desired.
