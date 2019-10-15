Owner of Trapp Haus BBQ Phil "The Grill Johnson shares a KETO recipe for jalapeno poppers.
INGREDIENTS
• 12 fresh jalapeno's
• 4 ounces fresh chorizo removed from casing
• 8 ounces cream cheese softened
• 12 slices bacon
INSTRUCTIONS
Slice the jalapenos in half and remove the seeds and as much of the inner walls as possible. Set aside.
Brown the chorizo in a skillet over medium-high heat until cooked through. Drain on a paper towel. Let cool.
In a bowl combine the cream cheese with the chorizo, with a tablespoon scoop cream cheese filling into each jalapeno half (use your thumb to press the cream cheese mixture in place if needed).
On a clean work surface, arrange 12 slices of bacon and slice in half at the middle.
Starting at the bottom of each filling stuffed pepper, wrap each in bacon and arrange on an oven-safe wire rack, filling side up to prevent spilling.
You can store the peppers in the fridge for up to 4 hours until ready to cook.
If cooking in an oven: When ready to cook, line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Place the wire rack on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes until bacon is cooked and crispy.
If smoking: Preheat your smoker to 335 degrees and place the jalapeno poppers over the grill grates, lining with foil if your heat isn’t offset.
Smoke for about 45 minutes to 1 hour until the bacon is crisp.
Allow to cool 10 minutes before serving.