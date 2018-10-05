Baba Rhum Cake with Vanilla
Serves 4
For the Cake:
6 ½ cups All-purpose flour
1 oz. sugar
Pinch of salt
1/2 oz. milk
1/2 oz. fresh yeast
2 large eggs
2 oz. unsalted butter (softened)
For the Syrup:
7 oz. sugar
14 oz. water
Zest of one lemon and one orange
One split Vanilla bean
4 oz. Rum
PREPARATION:
For the Cake:
In a large mixing bowl, mix flour, sugar and salt. Warm milk in a small bowl and then add yeast, mix well. Add yeast and milk mixture to dry ingredients.
With a hand mixer on medium speed, mix the ingredients. Add eggs slowly, one at a time. Then add softened butter. Mix all ingredients for about 5 minutes until well-mixed. Let batter rest 45 minutes, covered, on the countertop.
After resting, punch down the risen dough. Recover and let dough rest 30 min more.
Butter 6 oz ramequins and fill each with enough dough to fill half way. Let dough rise in the ramequins for about 30 minutes more.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F, and then place ramequins in oven. Bake at 350 F for 20 minutes or until golden brown.
For the Syrup:
Combine sugar, water, citrus zest and vanilla to a small sauté pan over medium heat. Mix ingredients together, bring to a boil, and turn down the heat to a low simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes.
Once cooled, remove cakes from ramequins and place in the simmering syrup. Simmer in syrup for about 4 minutes.
For Plating:
Remove cakes from syrup and place each on a plate to serve. Spoon a little bit of the syrup over each and finish with fresh fruit (berries, pears, etc.) whipped cream and/or ice cream and serve.
