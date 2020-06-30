Cookbook Author and Chef Diane Kochilas shares a Greek-Mediterranean recipe for a wonderful pasta dish.
IKARIA WHOLE GRAIN PASTA WITH GREENS & PESTO
INGREDIENTS
• 3 cups of raw/tender greens (one or combination of: baby spinach, Swiss chard, amaranth, sweet dandelion, etc.)
• 1 cup of fresh basil leaves
• 2 cups of fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
• 4 garlic cloves
• 2/3 cup shelled, raw Aegina pistachios
• 2/3 cup crumbled Greek feta
• 2/3 cup extra-virgin Greek olive oil
• Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
• Greek sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
• Whole wheat rigatoni, ziti or spaghetti
INSTRUCTIONS
Trim the stems off greens and coarsely chop.
Trim the stems off the parsley and basil.
Peel and crush/chop the garlic.
Shell the pistachios.
Place the pistachios and garlic in food processor and pulse until mixture is a smooth paste.
Add the greens in handfuls and process, drizzling in some of the olive oil as you go. Continue until the pesto is smooth.
Add the feta and lemon zest, pulse a few more times to combine. Set aside.
You can store the pesto in a jar in the fridge. Hint: if you top it with olive oil so that no air gets in, it will last for two weeks.
Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil. Add a generous handful of Greek sea salt to the water and stir in your pasta of choice.
Cook as per package directions. Drain and reserve a cup of the pasta liquid.
Toss in half the pesto, diluting as needed with some of the hot pasta liquid. Serve immediately.