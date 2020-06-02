Chef Christopher from The Collins Small Batch Kitchen shares a recipe for a great homemade pizza.
INGREDIENTS
for pizza dough
• 4 1/2 cups of Caputo flour (substitute all-purpose if Caputo isn’t available)
• 1 1/2 cups of water
• 1 teaspoon of yeast
• 1 tablespoon of sugar
• 1/2 cup of sourdough starter
• 1 1/2 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil
• 2 teaspoons of kosher salt
for pizza sauce
• 32 ounces San Marzano tomatoes (crushed by hand)
• 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
• 1/2 cup of diced onions 1/4” x 1/4”
• 1/4 cup diced celery 1/4” x 1/4”
• 2 tablespoons of minced garlic
• 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon of oregano
• 1 teaspoon of whole thyme
• 1 teaspoon of white pepper
• 1 small bunch basil
for atta boy pizza
• 1 pizza dough (stretched 11”)
• 3 ounces of pizza sauce
• 1 1/2 cups of mozzarella cheese
• 8 -10 pepperoni slices
• 10 pieces bacon, chopped 1” pieces
• 1/2 cups of ground Italian sausage
• 1/4 cups caramelized onions
• 9-10 pieces torn basil, 1” x 1”
INSTRUCTIONS
for pizza dough and sauce
Add the first six ingredients to the bowl of a stand mixer.
Using a dough hook attachment, mix on speed 1 for approximately 30 seconds or until all flour is incorporated.
Turn off and set timer for 15 minutes.
After fifteen minutes, turn the mixer back on and increase speed to 2.
Slowly add salt and continue to knead for 6 minutes.
After kneading is complete, coat dough lightly with vegetable oil and transfer to a large bowl.
Cover and place in a refrigerator overnight to double in size.
The following morning turn dough onto a lightly floured cutting board and scale to 10 ounces.
Shape dough into a tightly formed ball.
Place on a floured sheet pan and allow to rest for approximately 1 hour before stretching.
While the dough is proofing a second time begin to make your sauce.
In a heavy-bottomed medium size pot, sweat onions and celery in oil for 4-5 minutes.
Add garlic and cook until aromatic, 1-2 minutes.
Add tomatoes, salt and spices and simmer on low heat for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Using an immersion blender; blend to desired consistency.
Add basil and cook for an additional 15 minutes.
for atta boy pizza
Liberally dust a pizza peel with flour (to prevent sticking) and place stretched dough in the center.
Ladle pizza sauce evenly across dough, leaving approximately 3/4” dry around the edges.
Cover sauce evenly with cheese.
Spread remaining toppings (except basil) equally across pie.
Bake at 500 degrees for 7-8 minutes or until deep, golden brown crust develops.
Cut into 6 pieces.
Top with torn basil leaves.