Owner and Chef Danielle from the Breadfruit & Rum Bar shares a recipe for scallops cooked in Appleton rum.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 scallops
• 3 scallions, chopped
• 1 red bell pepper, julienne 1/4”
• 2 red potatoes, sliced
• 3 leaves of basil, torn
• 1 tablespoon of extra virgin oil
• 1 1/4 teaspoon of jerk rub
• 1/2 an ounce of Appleton estate run
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat cast iron skillet until smoking hot.
Coat with extra virgin oil. Rub scallops in jerk rub and rum.
Place scallops into skillet. Do not move and let cook 1.5 minutes. Flip over.
Rub your vegetables into the remaining jerk rub and rum.
Place into skillet with scallops. Let cook 1.5 minutes.