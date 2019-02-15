Apple Nachos
Ingredients:
• 3 crispy and slightly tart apples
• 1 tsp lemon juice
• 3 tbsp creamy natural almond butter
• 1/4 cup sliced almonds
• 1/4 cup pecans
• 1/4 cup flaked unsweetened coconut
• 1/4 cup chocolate chips
Instructions:
1. Sliced apples into thin slices
2. Lightly spritzed the apples with lemon juice to keep them from turning brown.
3. Melted some almond butter–until it was super runny–and drizzled it all over the apples.
4. Top apples and almond butter with unsweetened flaked coconut, sliced almonds, a few pecans and chocolate chips.
5. Drizzle a little more almond butter onto the plate.
Note: You can be creative and use any topping.
Homemake Blackberry Fruit Roll-ups
Ingredients:
• 1 pint blackberries
• 6-7 mint leaves
• 1/4 cup honey
dash of lime juice
Instructions:
1. Preheat the oven to 170 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Please all of the ingredients into a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Pour the mixture onto the baking sheet and spread evenly with a spatula. Bake for 5-6 hours. or until completely dried out but still sticky.
2. Remove the pan from the oven and allow to cool for at least 30 minutes. Cut the mixture into long strips. Start at one end and roll up each strip. Store in an airtight container.
Mini Gluten Free Corn Dog Bites Recipe
Serving Size: 20-24
Ingredients:
• 1/4 cup melted coconut oil or butter
• 3 eggs
• 2 Tablespoons honey
• 1/4 cup almond flour, firmly packed
• 2 Tablespoons coconut flour, firmly packed
• 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 4 hot dogs (cut in 1/2 inch pieces)
Instructions:
1 Preheat oven to 325.
2 Whisk together melted coconut oil, eggs and honey.
3 Stir in dry ingredients.
4 Scoop into greased mini muffin pans, 1 tablespoon of batter in each.
5 Place 1 hot dog piece in each muffin.
6 Bake for 14-17 minutes, until golden brown.
7 Serve warm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.