Apple Crumble Tarte
Sautéed Apples
2 lbs tarte apples such as granny smith
2 ounces butter
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 tsp cinnamon
Apple Cream
½ cup applesauce –unsweetened
1/3 cup blanched almonds
1/3 cup sugar + 1 ½ tbsp
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 egg, lightly beaten
3 tbsp butter, melted at room temperature
2 tsp dark rum
Combine applesauce, almonds, sugar and cinnamon in a bowl and mix well.
Add egg, butter and rum with almond mixture.
Place in fridge to set.
Tarte Shell:
2 cups flour
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp sugar
8 oz cold butter, cut into pieces
1/2 cup cold water
Place flour, sugar butter and salt in food processor. Pulse until mixture resembles crumbles. Add water and mix only until dough forms a ball. Very important to not overmix. Wrap in plastic and allow to relax in refrigerator for 2 hours or put in freezer for 45 minutes. Makes 2 - 3 tarte shells. Freezes well.
Apple Crumble
6 TBSP chilled unsalted butter
1 ½ cups all purpose flour
½ cup brown sugar
½ tsp salt
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp grated nutmeg
1/3 cup crushed walnuts or oats
Combine chilled butter with flour, cinnamon and nutmeg. Pulse in food processor to form pea size powder, careful to not overmix.
Place in bowl and combine with sugar, salt and nuts or oats.
Can be frozen.
Line a 10" pie or tarte pan with removable bottom with tarte shell.
Saute apples.
Core, peel and chop apples. You will need about 4 cups.
Heat butter in sauté pan over medium high heat. Add chopped apples.
Combine sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle apples with 1 sugar mixture.
Cook for about 10 minutes, until lightly browned.
Fill uncooked tarte shell about 2/3 full with apple cream mixture.
Spoon chilled cooked apples over apple cream mixutre.
Sprinkle top with apple crumble mixture
Bake about 35-40 minutes or until apples are tender and pastry is browned.
