Owner and Chef Maggie of the Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for a delicious crumb cake perfect for tea or coffee.
INGREDIENTS
for streusel
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/2 cup light brown sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 5 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
for crumb cakes
• 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
• 3/4 cup sour cream
• 1 large egg, beaten
• 1 large Gala apple, peeled, cored and finely diced
INSTRUCTIONS
for streusel
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the paddle, combine the flour with the brown sugar and salt.
Add the butter pieces and mix at medium-low speed until the mixture resembles coarse meal; continue mixing the streusel until very small clumps form.
Transfer the streusel to a large plate and refrigerate until it is well chilled, about 10 minutes.
for crumb cakes
Line 18 standard-size muffin cups with paper liners.
Spray the liners with cooking spray. In the mixer bowl, combine the flour with the granulated sugar, salt, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon.
Add the butter pieces and beat at low speed until the mixture resembles coarse meal.
Add the sour cream and beaten egg and beat until the batter is smooth.
Add the diced apple and beat just until incorporated.
Fill the muffin cups halfway with the crumb cake batter.
Press the streusel into clumps and sprinkle on top.