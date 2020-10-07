Partner/Chef Matt Carter from The Mission shares an easy recipe for a flavorful rub for pork ribs.
INGREDEINTS
• 2 -3 pounds of pork country ribs
• 5 garlic cloves
• 2-3 tablespoons of extra virgin oil
• 1 teaspoon of oregano
• 1 small can chipotle
• 2 tablespoons of smoked paprika or chimayo
• 2 tablespoons of guajillo powder or mild chile powder
• 1 tablespoon of cracked, toasted black pepper
• 1-2 tablespoon of raw vinegar
INSTRUCTIONS
Purée all ingredients, rub on pork, brine for minimum 6 hours.
Smoke, roast or grill.