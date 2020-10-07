YLAZ - Recipe Graphic - Grilling 2

Partner/Chef Matt Carter from The Mission shares an easy recipe for a flavorful rub for pork ribs.

INGREDEINTS

• 2 -3 pounds of pork country ribs

• 5 garlic cloves

• 2-3 tablespoons of extra virgin oil

• 1 teaspoon of oregano

• 1 small can chipotle

• 2 tablespoons of smoked paprika or chimayo

• 2 tablespoons of guajillo powder or mild chile powder

• 1 tablespoon of cracked, toasted black pepper

• 1-2 tablespoon of raw vinegar

INSTRUCTIONS

Purée all ingredients, rub on pork, brine for minimum 6 hours.

Smoke, roast or grill.

Tags

Recommended for you