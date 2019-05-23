Chef and Owner of Whisked Away Cooking School Maggie Norris shares a fabulous party dip that is sure to be a hit.
INGREDIENTS
• 10 slices of bacon, cooked crisp, cooled and chopped
• 3 large tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and diced
• 1 cup of mayonnaise
• 1 tablespoon of Dijon Mustard
• 1/4 cup of minced green onions
• 1/4 cup of minced fresh parsley
• A few drops of Tabasco or other hot sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix all ingredients into the bowl of a food processor. Process until mixture is combined, but not pureed. You want it to be slightly chunky, not runny. Taste for seasoning.
Serve with crisp, fresh vegetables or baguette.
