Chef Matthew Taylor from Mora Italian shares a light and spring dish of Chilled asparagus with caper-egg vinaigrette and crab.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 pounds of large green asparagus peeled
• 3 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
• 2 hard boiled cooked eggs
• 3 Tablespoons of red wine vinegar
• 1 Tablespoon of chives, finely chopped
• 1 Tablespoon of capers roughly chopped
• 1 teaspoon of anchovy, finely chopped
• 1 cup of frisee lettuce (curly endive or chicory)
• ½ a pound of Dungeness crab meat
• 1 lemon, juiced
INSTRUCTIONS
In a large pot of salted boiling water blanch the peeled asparagus for one minute or until slightly tender.
Place in a bath of ice water to chill completely (reserved this ice water for your eggs). Set aside on a dry towel.
Place the two eggs in a pot of water and bring to a boil and cook for 6 minutes.
Place the eggs in a bath of ice water reserved from your asparagus and allow to cool completely.
Crack the eggs in multiple places on a flat surface and peel away the shell.
Rinse the now peeled egg to ensure no egg shell is left sticking to the egg. Push the egg through a fine mesh strainer or chop with a knife until very fine.
In a mixing bowl combine the chopped egg, anchovy, caper, olive oil, and vinegar. Season with salt to taste (if necessary). Set aside.
To Serve
Toss the asparagus with half of the chives, half of the juiced lemon and a light drizzle of olive oil. Place about 5-6 pieces per plate.
Toss the frisee lettuce and crabmeat with the remaining lemon juice, chives and a little olive oil in the same bowl you used for the asparagus.
Arrange at random the lettuce and crabmeat over the asparagus.
Randomly spoon a tablespoon worth of the caper-egg vinaigrette over the asparagus, crab and lettuce. Serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.