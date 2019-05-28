Lucia Schnitzer chef and co-owner of Luci's Healthy Marketplace shares a fun recipe for kids to enjoy healthy choices.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 bagels will make 2 average size snakes
• 1/2 cup egg salad
• Deli meat (your choice)
• 1/2 cup cheddar cheese
• 1/2 cup cream cheese or hummus
• Garnish: tomatoes, blueberries, chives, olives and banana slices, string cheese (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
Slice your bagels in half, top to bottom. Slice those halves in half crosswise.
Spread a layer of cream cheese or hummus over the insides to anchor the fillings, then top with your desired sandwich makings.
Arrange the quarters end to end.
Fashion the head out of a dinner roll or spare bagel parts, stuffed olive slices and chives.
